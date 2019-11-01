Kukup International Ferry Terminal fully operational Nov 6

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri (blue shirt) visits Kukup International Ferry Terminal November 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Nov 1 — The Kukup International Ferry Terminal near here, which has been closed since last September, will be fully operational again on November 6, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He said the terminal was supposed to reopen today, but this was postponed to this Wednesday due to technical issues facing the ferry operators.

“We have to postpone the reopening to November 6 to allow the ferry operators to handle the process of transferring the ferries from Puteri Harbour as well as insurance matters,” he told reporters after visiting a fish cage farming area near the terminal here today.

Also present was State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri.

The Kukup ferry terminal was closed last September 1 after the state government terminated the agreement of its concessionaire, following which the ferry operations shifted to the Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal in Iskandar Puteri. — Bernama