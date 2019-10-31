Dr M: Malaysia to ask US for US$1b recovered from Jho Low

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for the Continuation Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Johor Baru and Singapore Announcement Press Conference in Johor Baru October 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Malaysia Oct 31 — Malaysia will ask the United States to hand over the US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) in assets it has recovered from fugitive financier Jho Low, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The US Justice Department yesterday struck a deal to recoup funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by the financier, in a record capture for a US anti-corruption probe.

“The assets were bought with Malaysian money. We have proof that this is Malaysia’s money. We will now make a claim to the American government,” Dr Mahathir told reporters. — Reuters