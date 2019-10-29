DAP says already issued show-cause letter to Ronnie Liu, awaiting reply

DAP disciplinary committee chairperson Chong Chieng Jen (pic) said they are waiting for Ronnie Liu's reply. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — DAP said today it has already issued a show cause letter to Ronnie Liu for suggesting that Bersatu leave the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

DAP disciplinary committee chairperson Chong Chieng Jen said they are waiting for the Sg Pelek assemblyman’s reply.

“The process is (to issue a) show cause letter and after that he will reply and after that we will make a decision,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

However, Chong who is also the Stampin MP did not want to reveal when the letter was issued and what is the time frame for Liu to give his reply.

“I think, (let us) let the process run,” he said

On October 22, Liu criticised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s performance as prime minister and suggested that if the Bersatu chairperson attempted to break up Harapan, the remaining parties could still retain the government without Bersatu.

The statement, which was published in several online portals drew criticisms from Bersatu and other PH allies.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke the next day said the statement was Liu’s own personal view and referred him to the party’s disciplinary committee.

On the same day, Bersatu youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman posted in his Facebook post that they gave one week for Liu to apologise for his remarks in a recent statement or for the DAP disciplinary committee to take action.