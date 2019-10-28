DAP assemblymen, others accused of LTTE links to be charged in court from tomorrow

Counter-terrorism police carry out an operation against suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) sympathisers in Segamat October 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — DAP’s Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran and Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan arrested by the police over suspected links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) will be charged in the Sessions Court tomorrow.

Malay Mail’s check on the list of court cases, according to the courts’ e-filing system at the Sessions Court in Melaka earlier today, shows a case involving Gunasekaran scheduled at 9am at the Criminal Sessions Court 3 before Sessions Court judge Norma Ismail.

In the same list, Saminathan’s case was also listed at 9am at the Criminal Sessions Court 2 before Sessions Court judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

Earlier, a Malaysiakini report quoting Lawyer Harshaan Zamani, who is part of the legal team representing the duo, confirmed the impending charges.

“Yes, we have been informed...They will be charged in the Melaka court in Ayer Keroh,” he was quoted as saying.

In the same news report, Jelutong MP and lawyer RSN Rayer was also quoted as saying he will be representing a client who will be charged in the Sessions Court in Kuala Kangsar, Perak in the LTTE case.

The Star also reported that several others similarly detained will be charged separately in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang.

The remainder will be charged on Thursday.

Both Saminathan and Gunasekaran along with 10 others were arrested by the police between October 10 and 12 for suspected links to the LTTE.

The LTTE was a separatist group that had been active in Sri Lanka until it was officially defeated in 2009. It has been classified as a terrorist group by 32 countries including Malaysia, which did so in 2014.