Feel free not to come to Tanjung Piai, Khaled Nordin tells Umno MPs who backed Dr M

Khaled backed Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remark that the public show of support by some Umno parliamentarians for Dr Mahathir was not the party’s stand. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Umno parliamentarians who expressed support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister should sit out the campaign for the Tanjung Piai by-election, said Datuk Seri Khaled Noordin.

The former Johor mentri besar wrote a Facebook post to back Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remark that the public show of support for a rival party’s leader was not Umno’s stand.

“I support the president’s statement and I suggest these six people need not come to support the BN candidate in Tanjuing Piai,” he wrote.

His comment was to a report of Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahhar Abdullah, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Mastura Yazid, Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mutalib, Lipis MP Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Jerantut MP Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris, and Tenggara MP Datuk Adham Baba announcing their stand.

Earlier this week, Zahid said he would not stop the Opposition lawmakers from stating their position but insisted that Barisan Nasional and Umno did not share the view that Dr Mahathir should serve out his full term.

The Umno MPs and all of PAS’ federal lawmakers claimed they want Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister until the next general election, saying a change in the country’s leadership mid-stream will disrupt the economy.

Nomination for Tanjung Piai is on November 2 while polling is set for November 16.