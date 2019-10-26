Dr M’s visit to Turkmenistan to further boost ties

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for the launch of the National Transport Policy 2019-2030 at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ASHGABAT, Oct 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s two-day visit to Turkmenistan beginning tomorrow is expected to further strengthen existing friendly ties, established 27 years ago, between Malaysia and this Central Asian nation.

Malaysian ambassador to Turkmenistan Roseli Abdul said the Prime Minister’s visit was upon the invitation of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who had twice made official visits to Malaysia in December 2011 and November 2016.

He said Dr Mahathir’s visit, his second after the one in October 1994, will also consolidate Petronas’ involvement in oil and gas exploration activities in Turkmenistan.

“Tun Dr Mahathir’s main focus in this visit to enhance economic cooperation, especially in the oil and gas industry. Both leaders are also expected to discuss regional and global issues,” he told Malaysian media here today in conjunction with the premier’s visit.

After two high profile visits by Turkmenistan leaders in 1994, its government was made aware of Petronas’ experience and accomplishments in the oil and gas industry, and invited the national petroleum company to invest in the country.

Two years later, in 1996, Petronas obtained a 32-year Production Sharing Contract (PSC) licence for exploration and production of oil and gas in the Block-1 offshore area in the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan has the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world behind Russia, Iran and Qatar, with an estimated proven reserves of 20 trillion cubic metres.

However, the numbers could be higher as much of its natural gas deposits haven’t been explored.

Elaborating further, Roseli said to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations, the Malaysian government opened its embassy in Ashgabat in 2011.

“In these past eight years, the Embassy has worked closely with Petronas Carigali Turkmenistan for the interests of the nation, besides also exploring new fields such as trade and commerce, tourism and education,” he said.

He said Malaysian education was fast becoming an option for Turkmenistan students who have shown great interest in pursuing their tertiary studies in Malaysia.

So far, about 300 students are already in Malaysia. Petronas, via its corporate social responsibility programme has provided 150 scholarships for Turkmenistan students over 20 years to pursue their studies at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), he said.

Besides Petronas, several Malaysian companies, mainly those involved in oil and gas sector have invested in Turkmenistan, supporting the national oil company.

Malaysia is now the largest investor in Turkmenistan, with a total investment of more than USD10 billion (RM42 billion). Turkmenistan is also Malaysia’s third largest trading partner among Central Asian nations with total trade amounting to USD11.8 million (RM48.5 million) in 2018.

During this visit, Dr Mahathir will be accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and senior government officials.

Dr Mahathir is expected to arrive in Ashgabat at 9pm local time (12pm Malaysian time).

The premier’s official programme will begin tomorrow (October 27) with the welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, followed by a restricted meeting between Dr Mahathir and Berdimuhamedov, then a delegation meeting after which both leaders will issue a joint statement.

Several documents are expected to be accepted after the meeting, including the exchange of note on the Programme of Cooperation between the foreign ministries of both countries for 2020/2021 and the exchange of note on Academic-Diplomatic Collaboration between both governments.

After the programme, the Turkmenistan President will host an official lunch for Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah and the Malaysian delegation.

Tomorrow night, Dr Mahathir is expected to attend a dinner with some 80 Malaysians residing and working in Turkmenistan.

The prime minister and wife are expected to depart for Malaysia on Monday (October 28). — Bernama