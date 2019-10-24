Mat Sabu: Defence White Paper will employ total defence concept

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu delivers his opening speech during the Warriors’ Fund charity dinner at Wisma Perwira Angkatan Tentera Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The Defence White Paper (KPP) which will be tabled in Parliament in early December will use the concept of total defence known as ‘hanruh’ by involving all the people in the effort to defend the security of the country.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said through the concept, integrated efforts in defending the nation would not only involve the armed forces but also all strata of the society.

He said the concept would deploy all assets and resources of the country to raise the country’s capability in facing various threats both domestically and externally from various angles.

“This is because security is the responsibility of all. The dialogue today is the last session as a platform for academicians and policy makers to raise the voice of the younger generation, members of the civil society as well as veterans on the country’s defence and security,” he said.

He was delivery a keynote address at the fourth KPP dialogue organised by the Malaysia Institute of Defence and Security here.

Mohamad also stressed that the government would always give priority and take into consideration the views of the people in implementing the white paper.

At the same time, Mohamad said in the initial draft of KPP, focus was on a more modern and latest defence system by creating a smart army.

“Our smart army would be skilled in handling cyber equipment as well as latest technology as preparation in future would involve drones like unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as well as cyber security.

“This is our emphasis because even though our army is not big, they are a smart army capable of carrying out modern military theory,” he said.

He said the ministry would be cooperating with various parties including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Cybersecurity which is coordinated by the National Security Council.

He said this was in line with the need to improve military knowledge and skills in the more modern defence system in which higher allocations is necessary for its implementation.

“As such I hope the defence allocation would be raised in future Malaysia Plans,” he said. — Bernama