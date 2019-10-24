Let LTTE detainees go early for Deepavali, lawyer urges IGP

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh says the police should release the LTTE detainees so they can celebrate Deepavali with their families. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The police should consider the coming Deepavali holiday this weekend and release the 12 Malaysians detained on suspicion of trying to revive a defunct Sri Lankan terror group, lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said today.

Ramkarpal is representing five of the 12, including Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan and Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran, in a habeas corpus application challenging their detention under the Security Offences and Special Measures Act (Sosma) 2012.

“They have up to 28 days to detain them, not necessarily 28 days. If their investigations are completed, they can be released tomorrow,” the lawyer told reporters outside the Court Complex here.

Ramkarpal who is also Bukit Gelugor MP and the DAP legal bureau national chairman noted that the 12 have been held for over two weeks under the preventive law that allows for detention without trial.

“That is a long enough period, ample time for them to conduct the necessary investigations.

“I hope before Sunday the IGP and all parties concerned will seriously consider releasing not just our clients but all those detained, so they can be just in time to celebrate Deepavali with their families,” he added.

The DAP MP also told reporters he is unaware of any so-called evidence against the detainees said to have been presented to a parliamentary select committee by Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay last week.

“Whatever it is, as far as we are concerned our clients have maintained very strongly in their affidavits that they are not involved in any terrorist activities.

“I think that has to be made very clear, whatever Ayob says must be taken in the context of what our clients say. So as far as they are concerned they are not involved, and we will take that stand and continue on that basis,” Ramkarpal said.

He also said the High Court here is scheduled to hear the habeas corpus application by five of the detainees at 8.30am on October 31, but hopes all 12 will be out earlier.