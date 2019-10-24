Johor water supply back to normal from Saturday as dam levels rise

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse says rain from the monsoon season has replenished the state’s raw water resources. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Jimmy Puah

JOHOR BARU, Oct 24 — Water rationing throughout parts of Johor will end on Saturday.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said water supply will return to normal in all parts of the state, especially for Kota Tinggi, Kluang (Simpang Renggam), Pontian and Mersing that were facing rationing.

He said rain from the monsoon season has replenished the state’s raw water resources.

“However, consumers are advised to plan their water use regularly and prudently as the current levels of dams and rivers are still unstable and have yet to reach normal levels,” said Puah in a statement today.

As for the current readings up till October 22, Puah said Sungai Gembut that supplies raw water to the Sungai Gembut Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in eastern Johor was at 0.22m; the normal level should be at 0.77m.

He said Sungai Sedili Kecil that supplies raw water to the Lok Heng LRA recorded a current reading of 1.53m compared to the normal level that should be at 2.75m.

“Subsequently, the Machap Dam which supplies water to the Simpang Renggam LRA recorded 14.38m compared to 16.00m, and for the Labong Dam which provides raw water to the Endau LRA, recorded 5.07m compared to the normal level of 8.42m,” he said.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, said the Johor government will cooperate with state water operator Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd to ensure that the state's supply of clean water is adequate.

He said that it is also to ensure that rationing is not implemented except when completely unavoidable.

On October 17, the Johor government announced that some 84,700 households in parts of southern and eastern Johor are facing water supply disruptions due to a damaged pump at the Sultan Iskandar LRA in Pasir Gudang.

The affected areas were parts of Pasir Gudang, Masai, Tebrau and Johor Baru city.

In addition to that, the current water level in the Upper Layang Dam is also reported to be below the critical mark.