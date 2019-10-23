Tanjung Piai by-electon: All polling centres position based on redelineation exercise 2018

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — The locations of the polling centres which were quite a distance from Kampung Ulu Pulai for the Tanjung Piai by-election (PRK) are in accordance with the recommendation of the redelineation for the states of Malaya, approved in parliament on March 28, last year.

“With the announcement of the new electoral boundaries, there are several areas of the existing electorate that have changed according to the recommendations,” EC said in a statement here today.

According to EC, in the 13th General Election, Kampung Ulu Pulai which is located in the Kampong Pulai voting district, under Nusa Jaya and Gelang Patah state and parliamentary constituencies respectively while the polling centre is at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Pulai.

Based on the new delineation, Kampung Ulu Pulai has shifted to Bandar Pekan Nenas Selatan district polling centres in the Pekan Nanas state assembly constituency in the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary Constituency.

The polling centre is in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Yu Ming 1 in the 14th General Election.

“The change is implemented after taking into account the boundaries of the Pontian and Johor Bahru district respectively,” EC said.

Recently, a television station reported that Tanjung Piai residents want the issues concerning the distance polling centres up to 10 kilometres, to be resolved before the by-election.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will be held on Nov 16 while the nomination day is set for Nov 2. It is held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department on Sept 21, due to heart complications. — Bernama