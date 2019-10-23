Raja Kamarul Bahrin tells Hishamuddin to look in the mirror

Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pic) did nothing of note for the ministry during the Barisan Nasional administration. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 ― Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein should reflect on his track record before criticising Pakatan Harapan (PH) for not preparing a defence white paper, said Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad.

The Amanah international bureau chairman claimed Hishammuddin did nothing of note for the ministry during the Barisan Nasional administration.

“Hishammuddin bought the Scorpene submarine at top dollar and till today we still don't know what's the use for it and it's said to be broken.

“When the Sulu army attacked Sabah and we had to form ESSCOM (Eastern Sabah Security Command) a lot of funds from BN Sabah was used and in the end none of it reached its designation.

“Even the Sabah BN politicians were complaining about it,” the deputy housing and local government minister told reporters at the lobby of Parliament today.

He also highlighted Malaysia’s deployment of troops to Yemen under Hishammuddin that was allegedly unlawful.

He accused Hishammuddin of lying about this in Parliament.

Raja Kamarul said it was Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu who brought those troops home.

“Hishammuddin should look at himself in the mirror before calling out others. The PH government are doing their best to clean up the mess inherited from BN-Umno,” he added.