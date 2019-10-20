KL City Hall asks Ikram to inspect cracks in PKNS flats

The erosion in the area was discovered during checks conducted by APM at 6.45pm yesterday after the heavy rains. ― Picture via Twitter courtesy of APM/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has asked the Public Works Institute of Malaysia (Ikram) to investigate cracks in the Jalan Tun Razak PKNS flats, which residents believe are linked to soil erosion that took place following heavy rains on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the urgent checks will begin tomorrow as the complaints by residents that the building was slanting, were worrying.

On Friday, a total of 15 families comprising 62 people residing at the flats located in Kampung Baru, were evacuated to a multi-purpose hall in the area — they are still housed there.

All payments due to Ikram for their work will be borne by DBKL, said Nor Hisham, adding that the Irrigation and Drainage department was also cooperating with his team, and intended to undertake works to improve the flow of water in the area, to avoid the incidence of soil erosion.

The mayor also said that he had received complaints from evacuated residents about having to fend for themselves.

In this connection, he said, “Throughout this period, the Social Welfare Department should be providing affected residents at the evacuation centre with assistance such as food and blankets”.

Nor Hisham added that DBKL and related agencies would continue to monitor the flats on a 24-hour basis. — Bernama