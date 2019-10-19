Govt gets four offers to take over PLUS

The Works Ministry confirmed to date it has received four formal offers from interested parties to take over PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS). — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Oct 19 — The Works Ministry confirmed to date it has received four formal offers from interested parties to take over PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS).

Its minister Baru Bian said the bidders were Widad Group Bhd, Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd, RRJ Capital and businessman Tan Sri Halim Saad.

He said the offers would be reviewed and presented to the Cabinet for a decision to be reached within a few weeks from now.

“At this stage we are making an evaluation of all the offers and as the Ministry responsible for all toll highways throughout the country, we will make our preparations and advise the cabinet on what will be best for us,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Terengganu Edition and Malaysia Worldskills Competition at Akademi Binaan Malaysia Wilayah Timur, Kuala Berang, here today.

Baru added that although the ministry has its time frame to resolve the matter, it would be done as soon as possible as the issue is of great concern to the people. — Bernama