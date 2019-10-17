National Transport Policy will ensure Malaysia remains business friendly, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and his deputy Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar attend the launch of the National Transport Policy 2019-2030 at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The National Transport Policy 2019-2030 will ensure Malaysia remains a business-friendly country, fulfilling the needs of the industry besides boosting the country’s capability in the transport industry to compete globally.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government was paying close attention to the increase in sea trade and the expected increase in airlines’ passenger in less than two decades from now.

“Industry players, especially in the air and maritime sectors must take advantage of the increased demand by increasing the volume of their respective services to meet current needs, which will benefit in improving the country’s economy,” he said when launching the policy here today.

The country he said, has developed various infrastructure including for the land, air and sea sectors, which had contributed to the country’s economic growth and its global competitiveness.

In 2018, Malaysia was ranked 25th out of 140 countries in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Competitiveness Report due to the impact of contributions from various sectors of the economy including from the transport sector, he said.

Two Malaysian ports according to the Prime Minister, were also listed in the top 20 ports in the world in terms of volume of containers, Port Klang in 12th place and the 18th ranked Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor.

The government has also identified some of the current global trends and is committed to addressing them through the National Transport Policy 2019-2030.

“Among the key things that need to be addressed and will be addressed through this policy are the latest technological developments and the changing mobility trend of the people with the growth of e-commerce.

“Technological developments including e-commerce need to be fully utilised by all parties including by players in the transport industry and transportation entrepreneurs to benefit the economy,” he said. — Bernama