Protester fears UM deliberately withholding his academic transcript

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Universiti Malaya graduate who held an impromptu protest against the institution’s vice-chancellor on Monday has alleged that his academic transcript is being intentionally withheld.

Wong Yan Ke posted a video on Facebook today in which he said he was informed that the printout was not ready when he went to collect it and return his graduation robe.

“They gave me a very ridiculous reason, which was my transcript was very smudged and there was a printing problem.

“So they will hold on to my academic transcript and tell me when it’s ready,” he said.

Wong then alleged that UM staff told him, after he challenged them about this, that it was unclear if his graduation certificate and transcript were being held back or would be nullified by the university.

He then accused UM vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim of abusing his authority in this matter.

During the convocation ceremony on Monday, Wong held up a placard and chanted slogans to denounce Abdul Rahim for making allegedly racial remarks during Kongress Maruah Melayu (Malay Diginity Congress) on October 6.

During the congress, the vice-chancellor claimed Malay political dominance in the country was declining and demanded non-Malays to never question the so-called “social contract.”

UM also lodged a police report against Wong over the protest, for which he will be questioned at the Brickfields police station this afternoon.