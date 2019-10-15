B40 BSH recipients can start checking eligibility for petrol subsidy, says domestic trade minister

Saifuddin said the data of PSP recipients from the B40 group was based on BSH recipients’ basic data obtained from the Ministry of Finance, and cross-checked with the data on vehicle ownership from the Road Transport Department. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A total 2.9 million of Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients from the B40 group who qualify for the Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP) can check their eligibility through the psp.kpdnhep.gov.my. portal starting today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said those whose names had been left out could add them in through the appeals function in the portal.

He said the data of PSP recipients from the B40 group was based on the BSH recipients’ basic data obtained from the Ministry of Finance, and cross-checked with the data on vehicle ownership from the Road Transport Department (RTD).

“The cross-check was conducted based on the qualified vehicle ownership criteria for PSP aid. As a result of this cross-check, the ministry has identified 2.9 million recipients of PSP from the B40 group who qualify for the subsidy.

“Nevertheless, I wish to stress that this data still requires improvements and appeal to the people in category B40 to check their status,” he said in a statement here today.

He said if there were those who were from groups who were qualified for BSH and owned vehicles as stipulated in the PSP criteria but had yet to register with BSH, they were asked to promptly register with the BSH programme with the Ministry of Finance.

“If you are a recipient of BSH but had just bought a vehicle which meets the condition set, please register your vehicle with the RTD and make a fresh application in the PSP portal,”he said.

He, nevertheless, reminded that the status check today had yet to include those groups who were not recipients of BSH which was announced by the Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng in his Budget 2020 speech.

“The process and new application date for PSP recipients from the groups who are not receiving BSH will be announced after details of its implementation is scrutinised jointly with the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

Any inquiry could be made directly to the hotline 1800886800, e-mail: [email protected] or through WhatsApp at number 019-2786356. — Bernama