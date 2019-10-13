Rakan Segari wants written guarantee on cancellation of refinery project

Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters outside the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh April 30, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, Oct 13 — Rakan Segari, a coalition of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), is working with the fishing community and residents here in the hope of getting a written assurance from the state government that no oil refinery will be developed in Segari.

Its representative Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman, who is also Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) researcher, said although Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had issued a statement, there was no guarantee it would not be built.

“We appreciate what the Mentri Besar has said but the statement is general and no written statement has been circulated. It is not a guarantee that this area will be spared the project.

“We want a written guarantee from the state government that this project has been cancelled and we have previously submitted various proposals (rejecting the proposed project) but there has been no response,” he said.

He told reporters this after handing over a memorandum rejecting the proposal for the construction of the plant to a local authority representative for submission to the state government at the fishermen’s rescue area and turtle landing site in Teluk Senangin here today.

The Mentri Besar on September 28 said the state government had not given any approval for the oil refinery project in Segari, which was said to cover 1,214 hectares including the coastal area from Tanjung Hantu to Pasir Panjang.

Meor Razak said if the project went ahead, it would harm the ecosystem and affect fishing and tourism in Teluk Senangin and turtle landing activities.

He also hoped the state government could provide clarification on a proposal to make the Pasir Panjang forest reserve covering eight hectares as a training ground for the army.

Meor Razak claimed that the matter had been approved by the Forestry Department and that more than 80 trees had been marked for felling. — Bernama