MAHB allocates new designated pick up points for e-hailing services at KLIA, KLIA2

The pick-up points for e-hailing service at KLIA terminals have been designated at Door 3 and 4, Level 1 of Main Terminal Building (MTB) KLIA and at Door 5, Level 1 of Transportation Hub at KLIA2. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has allocated new designated pick-up points for e-hailing services at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2, effective today.

The pick-up points for e-hailing service at KLIA terminals have been designated at Door 3 and 4, Level 1 of Main Terminal Building (MTB) KLIA and at Door 5, Level 1 of Transportation Hub at KLIA2.

Previously, the e-hailing drivers pick up their passengers at Level 3 of the arrival hall at KLIA and Level 2 arrival hall at KLIA2, said Malaysia Airports in as statement.

The two pick-up points have been upgraded with comfortable waiting amenities for passengers, it added.

The new initiative by the airport operator with assistance from other related government agencies aims to improve the traffic and ensure a more systematic public transportation flow at the airport.

Malaysia Airports has allocated a complimentary waiting area for e-hailing drivers at its Landside Operations office which is just five minutes away from the terminal before picking up their passengers.

“Drivers are to be reminded that a penalty of RM10 will be imposed should they remain in the pick-up lane for more than five minutes and an additional penalty of RM10 will be imposed if the driver continues to wait for another five minutes,” it said. — Bernama