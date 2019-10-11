Six arrested for impersonating cops in PD robbery attempt

The police said three more suspects are still at large. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, Oct 11 — The police have arrested six suspects including a woman believed to have been involved in a robbery attempt by disguising themselves as police officers.

Port Dickson Police chief Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed said all the suspects aged 18 to 29 were arrested in several raids in Port Dickson and Bangi, Selangor from September 6 to September 29.

“On September 4, about 2.38pm the police received a report from a 47-year-old individual who was a dealer claiming that at 1.30pm the same day he was stopped by a Ford Ranger-type vehicle on the roadside of Jalan Taman Jimah Jaya, Site C while driving to Chuah.

“The suspects comprised three men and one of them was clad in a police vest and hat. The victim got into a scuffle with the suspects and sustained injuries in the back, arms and legs but the suspects eventually escaped,” he told a media conference here today.

Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested the six suspects and seized items including road tax, ‘Darjah Kebesaran Indera Mahkota Pahang’ inscribed iron plate, Royal Malaysian Police emblem, waterjet including 1.15 grams of drugs.

“Some of the suspects worked as truck drivers, delivery men, security guards and factory workers.

All of them were remanded from September 7 to October 6,” he said.

Aidi Sham said investigations revealed that the suspects had been involved in robbery and theft of vehicles not only in Port Dickson but in Seremban, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka involving 22 cases.

He said three more suspects are still at large and the police were looking for them and the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing robbery and Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant.

In a separate development, Aidi Sham said his team had also arrested five suspects believed to have been involved in a RM140,000 excavator theft in the October 3 incident around 8am at a construction site in Batu 10, Jalan Pantai here.

“All the suspects aged between 27 and 53 were detained in several raids from October 3 to October 7.

“Further investigation into all the suspects has revealed a 45-year-old suspect working as a vehicle sales broker is believed to be the mastermind along with three other suspects,” he said.

He said the case is investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft. — Bernama