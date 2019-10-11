Intellectually disabled man claims trial to molesting girl in Manjung mosque

Mohd Norhisam Ramli claimed trial at the Ipoh Sessions Court in Ipoh for three charges of molesting a nine-year-old girl October 11, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 11 — Mosque caretaker Mohd Norhisam Ramli faces 20 years in jail and whipping if he is found guilty of molesting a nine-year-old girl as charged today.

The 38-year-old is accused of three counts of molesting the girl at Masjid Alang Iskandar in Kampung Seri Kamaruddin, Manjung on October 2 between 11.30am and 12 noon.

All three charges are framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment sentence and whipping.

If found guilty, he will also have to be placed under police observation for not less than one year but not more than three years upon release.

The accused was unrepresented but pled not guilty before Sessions Court judge Norashima Khalid Boss this morning.

According to the chargesheet, Norhisam touched the girl’s private parts, hugged and kissed her and even bit her lips in the process.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman told the court that Norhisam has been certified as intellectually disabled and is registered as a person with disability.

The accused has also been receiving treatment at the psychiatric department in Hospital Manjung.

Judge Norashima then ordered Mohd Norhisam to be referred to the psychiatric hospital in Tanjung Rambutan here for evaluation.

She also set bail at RM20,000 and November 8 as the next court date.