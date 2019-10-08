Kulasegaran: Self-employment social security scheme for four informal sectors starting next year

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters at a press conference in Subang Jaya January 18, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

HULU SELANGOR, Oct 8 — The self-employment social security scheme (SEEIS) under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will be extended to other informal sectors from next year, said Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said SEEIS which would be extended to those involved in agriculture, fisheries, own business as well as self-employed art practitioners, is seen as benefiting farmers and fishermen.

“For the time being, SEEIS has only been enforced for taxi drivers, rented car, e-hailing and bus drivers... from next year it would be expanded to cover industry players from the four sectors for the benefit to be felt by everybody involved.

“While the document to expand the sector is being studied by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and they are preparing for the instruction to be implemented by the ministry soon,” he told a media conference at a Socso Deepavalli celebration at MySkills Foundation here today.

In this regard, Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed revealed 739 warning notices had been issued to taxi drivers, hired cars, e-hailing and bus drivers who refused to register and pay for SEEIS contributions.

“As at October 7, Socso has only received about 54,130 registered contributors from the four categories of drivers and it is still low if compared to the number of registered drivers we have.

“Since Ops Patuh was launched, warning notices had been issued by Socso enforcement teams after conducting 1,534 visits to taxi, rented car and e-hailing stations and terminals throughout the country. We have also identified 14 cases in Klang Valley to be taken to court for ignoring the notices given,” he said.

He also said under the four categories of SEEIS, contributors would be paying as low as RM157.20 to the maximum payment of RM592.80.

“They can choose any amount of contributions suitable to the affordability as SEEIS contributors,” he said.

The Socso Deepavali celebration was held to entertain orphans and single mothers who are receiving Socso benefits around Hulu Selangor, and 32 recipients were presented with hampers and cash. — Bernama