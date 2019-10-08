Cops identify prime suspect in death, sexual assault of 85-year-old woman in Ampang Jaya

The police have identified a man suspected to have been involved in the incident after fingerprints were lifted from the scene. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The 85-year-old woman, who was found dead with both hands tied in Ampang Jaya on September 19, was believed to be a victim of sexual assault.

The police have identified a man suspected to have been involved in the incident after fingerprints were lifted from the scene.

Ampang Jaya District police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said the suspect, a vagrant in his 30s, has a criminal record involving drugs and other crimes.

“The hunt for the suspect is now intensified,” he told a press conference at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters here yesterday.

On September 19, an 85-year-old woman was found dead in the prone position with both her hands tied and her head covered with a piece of cloth, at the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) apartment in Ampang Jaya.

The body was discovered by her second son when he came home from work.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama