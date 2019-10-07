Azmin dismisses survey claiming drop in Pakatan’s popularity

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Guan Eng during a press conference with Pakatan Harapan and Warisan MPs in Shah Alam October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7— Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today dismissed the findings of independent pollster Merdeka Center last weekend that claimed Pakatan Harapan (PH) has sunk to its lowest-ever popularity rating of only 35 per cent.

Azmin said despite the latest findings he remains confident of people’s support of PH and insisted that the right government will continue to have their backing.

“Well, it is just a survey. We always use the survey just as a guideline on issues and sentiment of rakyat and on particular issues.

“But I strongly believe, overall, the people know this is the right government that they will continue to support,” he told reporters when met in the Parliament lobby.

On Sunday, Malaysiakini reported that PH MPs were shown presentation slides containing survey results conducted by Merdeka Center which were presented at a retreat called “Closed-door Meeting with Harapan and Warisan MPs” and leaked to media outlets.

According to Merdeka Center, PH’s popularity had plummeted to 35 per cent, the lowest since the 14th general election, when PH had enjoyed a peak of 87 per cent popularity, which then dropped significantly in the first half of 2019.

Azmin said PH has proven to be able to do big things and is now on track to mend Malaysia’s economic outlook.

“Because in a very short period of time, we have embarked on major institutional reforms for Malaysia. I think we have put the economy back on right track.

“We have restored the confidence of investors to come back to Malaysia and continue to invest. Our growth is very promising in the next few years,” he said.