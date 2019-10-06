Anwar says PKR yet to consider Salleh Said’s membership application

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a press conference with Pakatan Harapan and Warisan MPs in Shah Alam October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat has yet to consider former Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak’s application to join the party.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the party’s political bureau has not discussed the matter yet.

“We received the application from him, but have not discussed it at the (political bureau) meeting,” he told a press conference after a meeting among Pakatan Harapan and Warisan parliamentary members here today.

Meanwhile, Salleh, in a statement, said he submitted an online application to become a PKR member and was leaving the matter to the party’s leadership to decide.

He said he chose to join PKR because it is a multiracial party that is in line with his political stand and the political environment in Sabah. — Bernama