Dr Wan Azizah: Enough squabbling over Dr M-Anwar transition

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after the launch of MyStemi Foundation in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Pakatan Harapan already agreed on the transition for the prime minister’s post before the 14th general election, said president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the deputy prime minister, told all involved to stop quibbling over the specifics of the plan and said there were more urgent matters in the country that needed attention.

“This is a non-issue but when it is repeatedly brought upon, it rises. We have many other issues, such as trying to mend the country. Enough!

“It is already agreed upon, no longer needed to discuss this,” she said after she was asked for comments at the launch of MyStemi Foundation at Bukit Kiara, here today.

PH has presented PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s immediate successor as PM.

The transition was initially presented as taking place within two years of the general election but the pact previously revealed that there was no fixed timeline.

Dr Mahathir said in a recent interview that he would make way for the next prime minister before the next general election.

PKR co-founder and veteran politician Syed Hussin Ali then criticised PH for failing to provide clarity in the matter.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman then defended Dr Mahathir and criticised Syed Husin for excessive politicking.

Others in the pact have also exchanged criticism over the matter.