BN reps coached me for Public Accounts hearing, ex-1MDB CEO tells court

Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 1, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi disclosed in court today that he had been aided by several Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers ahead of a 2015 inquiry by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) into the alleged financial misappropriation from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Testifying against Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the former prime minister’s corruption trial, Shahrol, who was a former 1MDB chief executive, told the High Court that a meeting was held at the home of Datuk Seri Ahmad Farid Ridzuan, who was at that time in charge of Najin’s image branding.

“The meeting, pre-PAC hearing was to prepare me for the kind of questions and post-hearing, was to discuss what the report was going to contain,” Shahrol said.

He added that the then PAC chief Datuk Seri Hassan Ariffin was also present during one of the meetings after a PAC hearing and shared details of the confidential report.

“He told me about the thoughts of the committee and what was going into the report,” Shahrol said.

MORE TO COME