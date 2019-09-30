Wisma Putra: No Malaysian affected in Philippine quake

Office workers stand outside their building after a 5.2-magnitude hit Manila September 13, 2019. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — Wisma Putra, the Foreign Ministry, said today there is no report of any Malaysian having been affected by the earthquake in Jose Abad Santos, southern Philippines, yesterday.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the province of Davao Occidental in the southern Philippines yesterday morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, no major damage was reported but the earthquake is expected to generate aftershocks.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring developments following the earthquake,” it said in a statement.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Davao City. — Bernama