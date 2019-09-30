Water supply at four districts restored following foul smell

Air Selangor said readings indicate that the water supply, following contamination, had been fixed. — Picture by Mukriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Water supply at four districts, namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, and Sepang has been restored as of noon today following contamination at the Semenyih Water Treatment Plant over the weekend, said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

The company’s Customer Relations and Communications chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said levels of service reservoirs and pressure readings had indicated the supply, following contamination, which caused foul smelling water had been fixed.

“We also intend to supply feedback concerning several complaints over the quality of water.

“Up to noon today, investigations and checks at 120 premises of complaints and have verified that treated water supplied by Air Selangor has met the standards of water quality that has been set by the Ministry of Health,” Abdul Raof said in a statement.

Information on the Air Selangor website indicates Petaling’s supply has been restored at 99 per cent, 100 per cent in Hulu Langat, and 98 per cent for both users in Kuala Langat and Sepang.

Complaints can be channeled either to Air Selangor complaints line at 15300, through WhatsApp text messages to 0192816793 or 0192800919, or by downloading the Air Selangor smartphone app.