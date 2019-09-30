Stop spreading fake news, DAP’s Nga tells Najib

Najib had earlier today urged action against Nga, who is a Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker, for instigating the Chinese to protest outside the Selangor palace. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — DAP leader Nga Kor Ming called out former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for spreading a Facebook posting allegedly urging the Chinese to protest against the Sultan of Selangor for ordering the removal of bilingual signboards, which the former labeled as fake.

The Perak DAP chairman denied that a Facebook page called “Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page” that had published the allegedly offensive post was run by him or DAP.

“Fake news, I am deeply disappointed with Najib. As a former PM, how could he use fake news to mislead the public? How low can he go?” asked Nga when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Najib had earlier today said that action must be taken against Nga, who is a Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker, for instigating the Chinese to protest outside the Selangor palace for removing bilingual road signs featuring Chinese characters.

Najib called on DAP to stop playing on racial sentiments, insisting that the page was run by DAP.

Nga, in response, said he has nothing to do with the page and told Najib to repent and apologise to Malaysians.

“After doing an online search, we’ve found the origin of the page, which is from a Mandarin page called “Ju Xi Wan Yak”. It is impersonating me but has no link to me or DAP. It is clear that Najib has been duped again,” he said.

“I advise him to repent immediately and stop using dirty tactics to smear me and my party’s good name. It is clear that he is out of ideas and obsessed with mud-slinging. Don’t forget that making false accusations is a big sin with heavy consequences,” he said.

Najib later also pointed out in a separate post that the original post on the “Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page” has been deleted.

In November last year, the Selangor Sultan issued a decree for bilingual road signs featuring both Chinese and Bahasa Malaysia to be replaced with signs in Bahasa Malaysia only.