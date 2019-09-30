Puteri Umno leader summoned by cops after insisting Penang rampage due to religious slurs

Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A Puteri Umno vice-chief has been called today to give her statement at Bukit Aman after she claimed a Penang man shot dead by police had run amok due to co-workers’ remarks insulting Islam last week.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) prosecution and legal division principal assistant director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Puteri Umno vice-chief Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi has been ordered to present herself to the police at 10am today.

“We received a report lodged against her in Pulau Pinang and we decided to call her to Bukit Aman to have her statement recorded,” he said in a press conference at the federal police headquarters here.

According to the police, the report was lodged by Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid on September 27.

Mior Faridalathrash also confirmed the Umno leader was being probed under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In a separate matter, Mior Faridalathrash said three men arrested in connection to social media postings on the incident will be released on police bail after their remand expired today.

“Their Investigation Papers will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers at the soonest for further action,” he said.

On September 25, Nurul Amal made her claim in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, after Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador expressly warned against inciting racial and religious hatred over the incident.

Following public backlash, Nurul Amal defended her statement, saying she was merely passing on her prayers to the deceased and that she did not condone the suspect’s action.

On September 23, a 25-year-old quality control inspector with a multinational factory had attacked two of his colleagues and was gunned down when he turned on the police team responding to the incident.

A 48-year-old woman suffered fatal wounds to her head, neck and arms while a safety director was hacked on his arms when he tried to stop the attack.

Claims that the victims had insulted the Prophet Muhammad and Islam began to surface shortly after, leading to Abdul Hamid warning against fanning racial and religious tensions in a press conference.