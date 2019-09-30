Primary school in Penang probed for refusing Islamic ‘doa’ recital in school program

Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Police have launched an investigation into a primary school in Penang for refraining its students from reciting Muslim prayers and only allowing Christian prayers during its Outstanding Students 2019 ceremony here last week.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) prosecution and legal division principal assistant director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said an Investigation Paper was opened following numerous reports lodged against the school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Methodist, Pulau Pinang.

"Police have received multiple reports from the students' parents over the incident.

"Until today, the police have called and recorded the statements of those who were present during the ceremony including the school's management and parents," he said in a press conference at the federal police headquarters here.

The school is currently being investigated under Section 505(C) of the Penal Code, for intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons.

Following the incident, Education director general Datuk Dr Amin Senin said yesterday the ministry was also considering disciplinary action if necessary.

“All schools are similarly reminded to abide by the Education Act and circulars. School administrators can be subjected to disciplinary action or other appropriate actions if they don’t follow the regulations,” he was quoted saying in a statement.