Perlis PAS commissioner stable after collapsing at ceramah

KANGAR, Sept 30 — Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli collapsed while speaking at an Umno-PAS Cooperation Premier Ceramah at Dewan 2020 and was rushed to the emergency unit of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here last night.

However, the Sanglang assemblyman was reported to be in stable condition.

The matter was announced by Perlis deputy commissioner Russele Eizan who said Mohd Shukri had undergone a CT scan.

In the incident at about 10pm, Mohd Shukri who was the first speaker was introducing the line-up of top leadership of Umno and PAS when he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious.

He was later given respiratory assistance by a medical unit before a Civil Defence Force ambulance took him to HTF.

The ceramah was also attended by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin, Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and more than 2,000 supporters from the two parties. — Bernama