Orang Asli community hoping for larger allocation in Budget 2020

Orang Asli teenagers from the Batek tribe are seen at Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, Sept 30 — The Orang Asli community in Kelantan expressed its hope for the government to provide bigger allocation in the tabling of Budget 2020 on Oct 11, for various development projects in their villages.

Among their expectations from the budget were changes in terms of projects, particularly the construction of paved roads in each village, which has been hampered by poor accessibility and deterioration of roads especially during monsoon season.

Village head or ‘penghulu’ Andol Busu Jamin, 51, from Kampung Sendrop, Lojing, said the community needed several amenities due to their remote locations.

He also urged the government to look into the basic needs of the community and to provide bigger provision to bring about changes including economic activities as most members of the Orang Asli community were still marginalised.

“We are looking forward to the tabling of Budget 2020 and hope that it will bring good news to the Orang Asli community as we still need more of basic amenities projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, village head of Kampung Aring 5, Raina Panjang, 52, also expressed his hope that the tabling of the budget would announce the construction of more houses for the Orang Asli community via the Home Assistance Programme (PBR) under the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme.

He said the move would help many members of the community, who have their own families, and yet still lived in small huts that scattered all over the place.

“Living in a small hut is very uncomfortable as it was built as a temporary shelter,” he said.

They could not wait to hear the good news from the Budget 2020 to ensure the much-needed progress of the Orang Asli community, including education, he said. — Bernama