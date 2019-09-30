Fielding non-Malay candidate in Tanjung Piai could be winning formula for BN-PAS, says Umno man

Khairul Azwan highlighted how sound policy recommendations, paired with public actions, could be a way to appease and attract non-Malay voters. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Fielding a non-Malay candidate who is backed by the two biggest Malay-Muslim parties could just be the winning formula at the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-elections, said Umno Senator Khairul Azwan Harun.

He explained that the union of PAS and Umno itself could be assurance enough for Barisan Nasional (BN) to win over the Malay electorate, saying this puts the pact in a position of liberty to field more non-Malay candidates than they had in the past.

“One may argue that it gives a stronger image when a non-Malay candidate is backed and supported by two of the largest Malay parties in Malaysia.

“In fact, many hope to see the truest symbol of union and inclusivity would be borne.

“For Tanjong Piai specifically, this new method may work for us. Hence, the leadership of Umno and PAS may want to use this upcoming by-election to showcase this winnable union is indeed a winning formula that can take us forward in GE15,” he said through a statement today.

Khairul Azwan, famously known as Azwanbro, explained the Tanjung Piai seat was lost to Pakatan Harapan in GE14 only due to the national sentiment of disengagement from BN, and not due to the candidate’s inability to lead.

He said the Umno-PAS cooperation had already resulted in victory in the last three by-elections, but warned against complacency despite momentum being on their side.

“Since the last by-election, it’s clear that the Malay sentiment is very much against the current government with even over 40 per cent of the youth seeing that the nation is going in the wrong direction under PH.

“But we must not rest on our laurels. We must continue to innovate,” he said.

Khairul Azwan also highlighted how sound policy recommendations, paired with public actions, could be another way to appease and attract the non-Malay voters.

“Simple policy recommendations such as attaching our minimum wage to inflation, or being more open to flexible working hours to accommodate working parents are policies that are color-blind.

“It does not take a Malay or a Chinese or an Indian to realise the potential good of such policies.

“We need to put these ideas ahead of any potential Malay or Islamic rhetoric,” he added.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the incumbent MP Md Farid Mohd Rafik, who passed away on Sept 22.

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader was 42-years-old when he died of a heart attack.