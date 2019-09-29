Water supply recovery in Selangor at 47pc

The Semenyih Water Treatment Plant that was temporarily shut down due to pollution yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — 47 per cent of 372,031 households in Selangor have had their water supply restored, as ongoing efforts are being carried out to resolve the latest water disruption.

Air Selangor Customer Relations and Communications chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said in a press statement that they are taking all actions possible to speed up the recovery process.

At the same time, water tankers are still being deployed to the 10 localised service centres which will operate for 24 hours a day until the water supply has been fully recovered.

The Semenyih Water Treatment Plant that was temporarily shut down due to pollution yesterday has resumed operations at 6.30am after it was deactivated for 13 hours and 30 minutes.

Up to 357 million litres of treated water was disrupted because of the pollution.

Further information can be obtained through the Air Selangor’s mobile app, its website at www.airselangor.com, its customer call centre at 15300 or WhatsApp it to 019-2816783/019-2800919.