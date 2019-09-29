Terengganu govt to set up Islamic studies tertiary institution

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 29 — The Terengganu government will set up an Islamic Studies tertiary institution similar to the Kolej Ugama Sultan Zainal Abidin (KuSZA) before this.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said this would be a continuation of the Sekolah Rendah Islam Darul Iman (SRIDI) and Sekolah Menengah Darul Iman (SMIDI) which will be opened next year.

“What we are trying to set up is an institution similar to KuSZA ...whether it is a full university or a college, we have not decided,” he said.

“For now, we are looking at the suitability which is more suitable based on the regulations for existing universities or colleges,” he said after attending a discussion programme with Petronas Dagangan Berhad managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohd Tahir, here today

About 300 civil servants from various state departments and government-linked corporations attended the three-hour programme. — Bernama