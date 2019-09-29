Scheduled water rationing to be implemented in Mersing

Scheduled water supply (water rationing) will be implemented in some areas in Mersing as the current water reading at the Labong Dam has reached the stop production level. — AFP pic

KULAI, Sept 29 — Scheduled water supply (water rationing) will be implemented in some areas in Mersing as the current water reading at the Labong Dam has reached the stop production level.

International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the implementation would affect 25,000 users.

“No exact date (for the implementation of the scheduled water supply) has been set. However, it will be implemented soon involving 4,987 accounts.

“This is due to hot and dry weather condition,” he told reporters after an event at the Bukit Batu state constituency service centre here today. — Bernama