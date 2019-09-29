Sarawak MPKK representatives to be announced by November

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the party was now finalising the list of names. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Sept 29 — The appointment of the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) representatives is expected to be announced by early November.

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the party was now finalising the list of names.

“About 5900 names have been listed for each village and longhouse in the state.

“We have to finalise the list before submitting it to the Rural Development Ministry for the appointment,” he told a press conference at the DAP headquarters here, today.

On Friday, Baru Bian said, the PH government will go ahead with the establishment of the MPKK as planned, despite protests from the state government. — Bernama