Sabah govt recognises UEC as entrance qualification for IPTA, state civil service

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — The Sabah government recognises the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as the entrance qualification for public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) and state civil service sector.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said, however, there would be several aspects that need to be taken into consideration.

“The UEC is recognised in Sabah. The state government has already decided to recognise the certificate,” he said at the launch of the Moon Cake Festival at Lintas Square here Saturday night.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the chief minister elaborated that there are nine independent Chinese secondary schools and educational institutions offering the UEC.

“There are currently 1,153 candidates of UEC at junior level and 583 at senior level, and they sit for two types of examinations.

“Candidates who undertake the Junior UEC examination are required to sit for the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examination and those sitting for the Senior UEC examination must also sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

“I am also glad to say that 83 of them are Bumiputera,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said while the Sabah Education Department supported the decision to recognise the UEC, one must also have credit in Bahasa Melayu and pass in History at the SPM level and pass in Malaysia University English Test (MUET) to gain entry to the IPTA.

He said the state Public Services Department also agreed that UEC holders wanting to be appointed into the civil service will need the necessary qualifications as specified under the department’s rules and regulations.

At the same time, Mohd Shafie said they must also have the necessary minimum SPM qualifications or whatever qualifications that have been set by the Sabah government. — Bernama