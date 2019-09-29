Residents in drought-affected areas in Sabah get treated water supply

The Office of the Sook Community Development Leader Unit has been distributing 40,000 litres of treated water to drought-affected areas in Dalit, Trans Pegalan and Sook since yesterday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KENINGAU, Sept 29 — The Office of the Sook Community Development Leader Unit has been distributing 40,000 litres of treated water to drought-affected areas in Dalit, Trans Pegalan and Sook since yesterday.

Its officer, Edward Kandok said the water supply was distributed to 10 villages in the affected areas with each village getting 4,000 litres.

“Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony also contributes RM10,000 for the treated water supply,”’ he told Bernama here today.

The hot and dry weather had caused several areas, especially in the interiors, to face water crisis.

Edward said his office would also monitor the situation in other villages through their respective village community management councils.

Meanwhile, a resident, Suhaidah Arif hoped that the government would consider the plight of the people in the village for clean water supply.

She said the villagers have been relying on rain for their water supply.

“It is high time for the government to take proactive measures by building a main pipe along Jalan Keningau-Sook, especially at Batu 8 to Batu 12 (Suan Totogop-Sondukut Simpang Tomboilik – Sondukut) to make it easier for us to get clean water supply,” she added. — Bernama