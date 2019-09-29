Report: UEC taskforce to present summary findings to Education Ministry tomorrow

Khoo said the task force interviewed 72 individuals, groups, and political parties on the issue and will produce their opinions and concerns in the report. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The chairman of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) task force Eddin Khoo said he will present a summary of their findings to the Education Ministry tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is the meeting. There are two phases — the findings and the recommendations, and the final written report.

“Tomorrow is the first... The final written report will be delivered very soon after,’’ Malaysiakini quoted Khoo as saying.

Khoo however explained that the task force has yet to commit on a time frame on when it will present the report to the ministry.

“I won’t commit to dates (to submit the final report) but very soon after since the written report is pretty much done,” he said.

This follows after the Sabah state announced today that it recognises UEC as an entrance qualification for local education institutions as well as its state civil service.

However, Khoo explained that the decision made by the Sabah state government would not affect their presentation to the Education Ministry tomorrow.

“The decisions of individual state governments do not influence the decisions and findings of the committee.

Khoo added that the task force interviewed 72 individuals, groups, and political parties on the issue and will produce their opinions and concerns in the report.

“Everything is done comprehensively, no verbal presentation only,” he said.

“We are an independent, fact-finding committee that is given the task of examining the issue in all its dimensions and providing a comprehensive context to an issue that has been ongoing for decades,” he said.