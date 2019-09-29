Minister: 90-storey tower in Kg Baru won’t be built if there is no demand

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during a townhall session with Kampung Baru landowners in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad has said the construction of a 90-storey tower in Kg Baru is only a suggestion, and will be scrapped if there is no demand for it.

Speaking to The Malaysian Insight, Khalid said the tower was merely a concept as part of the redevelopment plan in Kg Baru.

“(The construction of the tower) is also a proposal; just an architect’s idea for an iconic tower.

“Commercial buildings will be built by companies, such as Petronas, CIMB or Felda,” said Khalid.

Khalid explained that the redevelopment plan is still in the works and will take into account market demand, among other factors.

“The development will not take place immediately; it will take 10 to 20 years of planning.

“(For example,) KLCC was not built in five to six years. Even KLCC has an unfinished phase in construction.

“It will take time. If there is no demand, the tower will not be built,” he said.

At the moment, Khalid said his ministry is focusing on acquiring the land before any development would take place.

“The details of the development will need the consent of the people first. Once everyone has agreed to start the sale process, we will finalise it.

“Only when these are finalised can we reveal more details on the plan... this is just the beginning,” he said, stating further that the construction of the residential areas in Kg Baru will begin within 10 years time.

Echoing Khalid’s remark was a Kg Baru Development officer, who said the focus remains on acquiring land from landowners before any development could take place.

“The government is focused on acquiring the land first and then finalising a development plan.

“This is because we have come up with many concepts and plans in the past that have not come to fruition,” he said.

The Kampung Baru Redevelopment blueprint will see the land-space use increase to nine million square foot from just one, with 70 per cent of development slotted for residential properties and the rest for commercial plots. The gross development value of Kampung Baru is estimated at RM30 billion.

Half of the residences will be “affordable homes” or those priced between RM300,000 to RM350,000.

The plan also includes a designated green area and a “Heritage Village” where cultural centres will be built to commemorate Kampung Baru’s history as one of the oldest Malay settlements in the city.