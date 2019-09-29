Kedah recorded 48 domestic violence cases January-August, 2019

ALOR SETAR, Sept 29 — Forty-eight domestic violence cases were reported in Kedah between January and August this year, said state Women, Family and Community Development, Poverty Eradication and Welfare Committee chairman, Halimaton Shaadiah Saad.

She said according to data from the Kedah Social Welfare Department (JKM), the victims comprised 47 women and one man.

“In 2018, the Kedah JKM received 78 reported cases of domestic violence involving 74 women and four men as victims. Meanwhile, statistics from the Royal Malaysian Police Force showed 5,513 cases recorded nationwide in 2017 and 5,421 cases in 2018.

“In Malaysia, it is estimated that each day, 10 women become victims of domestic violence, with 60 per cent of them experiencing acute depression with suicidal thoughts.”

Halimaton Shaadiah said this in her speech when officiating at the ‘[email protected]’ Mini Carnival and Domestic Violence (Amendment) Act 2017 Advocacy Roadshow involving 200 participants and held at the auditorium of Wisma Persekutuan in Anak Bukit, here, today.

She said briefings on the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Act 2017, Emergency Protection Order (EPO) work process, custody claim and integrated Community Safety Programme gave exposure on the domestic violence law.

“Under this law, the JKM officer is empowered to issue an EPO to a victim of domestic violence. The EPO provides quick protection to the victim without having to make a police report first or getting a court order.

“The law had been amended in view of the rising cases of domestic violence and is aimed at improving protection for the victims.

“The Talian Kasih at 15999 can be contacted for queries or to channel complaints,” she said. — Bernama