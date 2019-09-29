Guan Eng: Voluntary disclosure programme to IRB to end tomorrow, no more extensions

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the ministry would not be extending the Special Programme for Voluntary Disclosure to IRB. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 29 — The Finance Ministry has advised taxpayers who wish to declare their income voluntarily to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) through the Special Programme for Voluntary Disclosure (PKPS) to do so by tomorrow, which is the last day to avoid paying high penalties.

Its minister,Lim Guan Eng said the ministry would not be extending the programme.

“Those who have not reported their taxes either intentionally or otherwise ... tomorrow is the last day. We hope everyone will make use of the opportunity because there is no more extension.

“Although it will not be approved because the process may take two weeks to a month, as long as they present it by tomorrow, it will be considered valid as they reported by Sept 30, which is the last day,” he told a press conference after launching the Special Road Safety Advocacy programme, ‘Drive Safe With Us’ organised by the Road Safety Department (JKJR), here today.

The aim of the PKPS announced in the 2019 Budget, was to provide taxpayers who have tax compliance problems a second chance, to rectify their tax reporting by offering a low penalty rate of only 15 per cent for the second phase of the programme.

Meanwhile, commenting on the proposal of using electricity bills to determine those eligible for the RON95 petrol subsidy, Lim, who is also Bagan MP, said he would issue a statement after the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) came out with an official statement on the proposal.

“After the official statement is made and when there are no new issues, I will (then) comment. Although I can very give my comments, it is just not right,” he said.

Yesterday, KPDNHEP deputy minister Chong Chieng Jen, in an interview with Sin Chew Daily announced that the government intended to use electricity bills to determine those who were eligible to receive the RON95 petrol subsidy

He said only those in the B40 category with monthly electricity bills of between RM100 and RM200, were eligible for the subsidy.

The implementation of the programme was part of the pledge of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto in the 14th general election and was tabled at the 2019 Budget, in November last year.

Through the subsidy mechanism, car owners would receive a RON95 petrol subsidy limited to 100 litres for car owners and 40 litres for motorcyclists. — Bernama