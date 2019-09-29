105 longhouse residents left homeless in early morning fire in Sarawak

MUKAH, Sept 29 — One hundred and five occupants of a longhouse in Sungai Duan, Bukut, about 70km from here lost their homes when their houses were razed in an early morning fire.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue operation centre spokesman, said a call on a fire at the 13-door longhouse was received at 4.16am and a team from the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the location.

According to him, one of the victims said the fire was believed to have started from a room in the sixth and seventh door of the longhouse.

However, he said investigation on the cause of fire is still going on and there were no casualties reported in the incident. — Bernama