Sultan Ismail Petra laid to rest at Langgar Royal Mausoleum

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (right), the Sultan of Brunei (second, right) and the Sultan of Kelantan at the funeral of the late Sultan Ismail Petra in Kelantan, September 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Sept 28 — Sultan Ismail Petra, the father of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, was laid to rest at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum here at 7.20 pm today.

The remains of Sultan Ismail Petra were placed on a carriage and ferried for four kilometres from the Istana Balai Besar here to the Langgar Royal Mausoleum by a special vehicle drawn by 50 personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Three Kelantan ulama (Muslim clerics) — Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, Kelantan Syariah Court Chief Judge Datuk Daud Muhammad and Grand Imam of the Kelantan Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) Muhammad Hana Pizi Abdullah — recited the Quranic verses during the journey to the mausoleum.

A sombre and gloomy atmosphere filled the air as thousands of mourners paid their last respects to the late Sultan Ismail Petra as the carriage moved slowly along the route.

A 72-gun salute was fired along the journey of the remains of the late Sultan Ismail Petra who died at 8.11 am on Saturday (Sept 28) at the Royal Ward of the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital to the Langgar Royal Mausoleum.

The remains of Sultan Ismail Petra, the 28th Sultan of Kelantan, were interred next to the grave of his father, the late Sultan Yahya Petra.

Earlier, Sultan Muhammad V, Kelantan Crown Prince Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah, the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and the Malay Rulers performed the funeral prayers held at the Balairung Seri, Istana Kota Lama, led by Imam Mohamad Shukri.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who represented the federal government and her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were present to pay their last respects to the late Sultan Ismail Petra, who ruled the state from March 30, 1980, until May 2009.

Sultan Ismail Petra, who had been ill for more than a year after suffering a stroke, was succeeded by his son, Sultan Muhammad V, who ascended the throne on September 13, 2010. — Bernama