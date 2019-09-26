Cop run over by lorry after hitting pig with bike

Ismail said that the driver fled the scene after the incident and could not be traced. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Sept 26 — A policeman was killed after being run over by a lorry, having hit a pig and fallen of his motorcycle along KM50.3 of the Gerik-Kuala Kangsar road.

Gerik District Police Chief Superintendent Ismail Che Isa said that Kpl Mohd Rafizu Che Hasli, 33 was on his way to the Selat Pagar police station in Gerik when the incident occurred at 9.50pm on Wednesday

“The victim was riding his motorcycle from Kuala Kangsar heading towards the station. However, while on his way, he hit an animal believed to be a pig that was crossing the road,” he said in a statement.

“Due to that, the victim lost control and fell on the road. However, a lorry heading towards the same direction run over the victim. The policemen died at the scene from severe head injuries,” he added.

Ismail said that the driver fled the scene after the incident and could not be traced.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.