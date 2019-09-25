Kelantan lauds federal govt’s decision to recommence ECRL project

A general view of the ECRL construction site in Dungun, Terengganu July 25, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Sept 25 — Kelantan appreciates and welcomes the effort and stand of the federal government which has decided to continue the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the affirmation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the project had greatly impacted various sectors in Kelantan.

“The ECRL project is a government project, if they agree to continue it, we are honoured to accept and we support.

“In our view there is a good economic potential from the project because it will give an overflow impact to these areas (along its route), especially the stations which will become the catalysts for the growths of new settlements,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a state executive council meeting at Kota Darul Naim here, today.

Prior to this, Dr Mahathir stressed that the ECRL project would continue despite the claims that it was aimed at saving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram was among those who issued the opinion that the ECRL project must be postponed, however, Dr Mahathir regarded it only as the former’s personal view.

Mohd Amar said there were indeed a number of views expressed in connection with the ECRL project but the state government regarded it as normal.

“But, in reality, we will get many benefits if the project is continued,” he said.

In the meantime, commenting on Budget 2020, he hoped that the government could continue all the projects that were proposed by the federal government to the state government especially five big projects which were announced by the Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali prior to this.

He said if the projects went as planned, they would give a big economic impact to Kelantan. — Bernama