IGP: Sosma not used lightly, and only by top brass

Inspector General Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during Wacana Bicara Minda at Karangkraf in Shah Alam September 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) is a piece of legislation that the police do not take lightly, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador insisted today.

He said if and when orders are issued under Sosma, it will always come from the top brass.

“The rank and file police personnel cannot simply make arrests or detainment under Sosma, without explicit instruction from above,” Abdul Hamid said during a forum here.

The top officer said he understands the concerns of those who fear that the use of Sosma may lead to an erosion of rights.

“Similarly on the subject of abolishing the death penalty, the police will follow and take heed of whatever outcome the government decides upon,” he told forum moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaafar.

Abdul Hamid also gave thanks to Malaysia’s ability in handling terrorism over the years, and how well the police have conducted themselves in rooting out such activities.

“It is a blessing from God that we have thus far been able to avoid acts of terror that other countries have gone through.

“However we should not be complacent. I have given stern instructions to my subordinates to always remain one step ahead in word and deed,” he said, adding that terrorism, wherever it may be found, must be nipped in the bud before it can further proliferate.

Sosma has come under criticism in the years since it came into force, with its opponents calling it draconian legislation which can be used to stifle dissent in the country.

In January, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Putrajaya will retain Sosma for national security, claiming the preventive detention law is necessary despite its shortcomings.