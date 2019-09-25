Baling MP Abdul Azeez’s corruption, money-laundering trial postponed

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 16, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The trial of Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim who is facing corruption and money laundering charges has been postponed following the prosecution having filed an application to transfer the case to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim told the Sessions Court here today that the prosecution filed the application with the High Court Registrar on September 19.

The trial was set to commence at the Sessions Court today.

“The registrar’s office has set October 2 for case management we urge the court to postpone the hearing (pending the outcome of the application),” she said.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing Abdul Azeez, 52, who is also an Umno supreme council member, told the court the defence had no objections.

Judge Azura Alwi fixed October 2 for the prosecution to update the court on the outcome of its application (to transfer the case to the High Court) .

The prosecution will also be doing the same for the case involving Abdul Azeez’s brother Datuk Abdul Latif, 61, who is also charged with two counts of abetting Adbul Aziz in taking bribes totalling RM4 million.

Hisyam, who is also representing Abdul Latif, did not object to this either.

On January 16, Abdul Azeez had pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.

He stands accused of three counts of corruptly receiving RM5.2 million related to road projects in Perak and Kedah.

He allegedly committed the offences at the CIMB Bank, UAB Tower branch, No. 6, Jalan Tun Perak here on December 8, 2010 and at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Block J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Petaling, Selangor on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

Abdul Azeez is also accused of nine charges of money laundering involving nearly RM140 million.

He allegedly committed the offences around Klang Valley between March 8, 2010 and August 30, 2018.

The three charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 while the nine charges, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif stands accused of two charges of abetting Abdul Azeez who allegedly received RM4 million in cash from one Mohammad Redzuan as gratification to help Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd secure a road project through limited tender from the Malaysian Works Ministry.

The project involved the Pantai Baru Coastal Expressway: Upgrading Works of Federal Road FT005 (Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak) worth RM644,480,000.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Block J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Petaling, Selangor between June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

The charges are under Section 16(a)(A) and Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama